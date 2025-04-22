SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Edmonton Gateway

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:14 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Tim Uppal
    Tim Uppal
    Conservative
    Incumbent
  • Jeremy Hoefsloot
    Jeremy Hoefsloot
    Liberal
  • Madeline Mayes
    Madeline Mayes
    NDP
  • Rod Loyola
    Rod Loyola
    No Affiliation
  • Paul McCormack
    Paul McCormack
    People's Party
  • Ashok Patel
    Ashok Patel
    Independent
Edmonton Gateway is a federal riding located in Alberta and is a new riding in the 2025 Canadian election. 

Voters will decide who will represent Edmonton Gateway in Alberta during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Conservative: Tim Uppal (Incumbent)

Liberal: Jeremy Hoefsloot

NDP: Madeline Mayes

No Affiliation: Rod Loyola

People's Party: Paul McCormack

Independent: Ashok Patel

