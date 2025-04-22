Canada election 2025: Edmonton Gateway

Edmonton Gateway is a federal riding located in Alberta and is a new riding in the 2025 Canadian election.
Voters will decide who will represent Edmonton Gateway in Alberta during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Candidates
Conservative: Tim Uppal (Incumbent)
Liberal: Jeremy Hoefsloot
NDP: Madeline Mayes
No Affiliation: Rod Loyola
People's Party: Paul McCormack
Independent: Ashok Patel
