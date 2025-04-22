Canada election 2025: King-Vaughan

See more sharing options

King-Vaughan is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Anna Roberts who first took office in 2021. Roberts collected 22,534 votes, winning 45.07 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent King-Vaughan in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Conservative: Anna Roberts (Incumbent) Liberal: Mubarak Ahmed NDP: Samantha Sanchez Green: Ann Raney People's Party: Vageesh Sabharwal