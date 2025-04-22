Canada election 2025: Riding Mountain

Riding Mountain is a federal riding located in Manitoba.
This new riding replaces the riding previously known as Dauphin-Swan River-Neepawa.
Voters will decide who will represent Riding Mountain in Manitoba during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Conservative: Dan Mazier (Incumbent)
Liberal: Terry Hayward
NDP: Andy Maxwell
Green: Liz Clayton
People's Party: Jim Oliver
