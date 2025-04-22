SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Riding Mountain

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:21 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Dan Mazier
    Dan Mazier
    Conservative
    Incumbent
  • Terry Hayward
    Terry Hayward
    Liberal
  • Andy Maxwell
    Andy Maxwell
    NDP
  • Liz Clayton
    Liz Clayton
    Green
  • Jim Oliver
    Jim Oliver
    People's Party
Riding Mountain is a federal riding located in Manitoba.

This new riding replaces the riding previously known as Dauphin-Swan River-Neepawa.

Voters will decide who will represent Riding Mountain in Manitoba during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Conservative: Dan Mazier (Incumbent)

Liberal: Terry Hayward

NDP: Andy Maxwell

Green: Liz Clayton

People's Party: Jim Oliver

