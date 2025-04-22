Canada election 2025: Riding Mountain

See more sharing options

Riding Mountain is a federal riding located in Manitoba.

This new riding replaces the riding previously known as Dauphin-Swan River-Neepawa.

Voters will decide who will represent Riding Mountain in Manitoba during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Conservative: Dan Mazier (Incumbent) Liberal: Terry Hayward NDP: Andy Maxwell Green: Liz Clayton People's Party: Jim Oliver