Canada election 2025: Calgary East

Calgary East is a federal riding located in Alberta and is a new riding in the 2025 Canadian election.
Voters will decide who will represent Calgary East in Alberta during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Candidates
Conservative: Jasraj Hallan (Incumbent)
Liberal: Priti Obhrai-Martin
NDP: Jennifer Geha
Green: Carey Rutherford
People's Party: Harry Dhillon
CHP Canada: Garry Dirk
Communist: Jonathan Trautman
