Calendar

Calendar

Politics

Canada election 2025: Calgary East

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:16 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Jasraj Hallan
    Jasraj Hallan
    Conservative
    Incumbent
  • Priti Obhrai-Martin
    Priti Obhrai-Martin
    Liberal
  • Jennifer Geha
    Jennifer Geha
    NDP
  • Carey Rutherford
    Carey Rutherford
    Green
  • Harry Dhillon
    Harry Dhillon
    People's Party
  • Garry Dirk
    Garry Dirk
    CHP Canada
  • Jonathan Trautman
    Jonathan Trautman
    Communist
Calgary East is a federal riding located in Alberta and is a new riding in the 2025 Canadian election.

Voters will decide who will represent Calgary East in Alberta during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Conservative: Jasraj Hallan (Incumbent)

Liberal: Priti Obhrai-Martin

NDP: Jennifer Geha

Green: Carey Rutherford

People's Party: Harry Dhillon

CHP Canada: Garry Dirk

Communist: Jonathan Trautman

