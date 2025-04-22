Canada election 2025: Burnaby Central

Send this page to someone via email

Burnaby Central is a federal riding located in British Columbia.

This new riding replaces the riding previously known as Burnaby South, which NDP MP Jagmeet Singh first won in 2019. Singh is running now in Burnaby Central. He collected 16,382 votes, winning 40.34 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Burnaby Central in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Candidates NDP: Jagmeet Singh (Incumbent) Liberal: Wade Chang Conservative: James Yan People's Party: Richard Farbridge