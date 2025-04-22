SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Burnaby Central

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:21 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Jagmeet Singh
    Jagmeet Singh
    NDP
    Incumbent
  • Wade Chang
    Wade Chang
    Liberal
  • James Yan
    James Yan
    Conservative
  • Richard Farbridge
    Richard Farbridge
    People's Party
Burnaby Central is a federal riding located in British Columbia.

This new riding replaces the riding previously known as Burnaby South, which NDP MP Jagmeet Singh first won in 2019. Singh is running now in Burnaby Central. He collected 16,382 votes, winning 40.34 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Burnaby Central in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

NDP: Jagmeet Singh (Incumbent)

Liberal: Wade Chang

Conservative: James Yan

People's Party: Richard Farbridge

