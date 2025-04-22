Canada election 2025: Ponoka—Didsbury

Ponoka—Didsbury is a federal riding located in Alberta and is a new riding in the 2025 Canadian election.
The riding was created from a 2023 redistribution and contains parts of the former ridings of Red Deer – Lacombe and Red Deer – Mountain View.
Voters will decide who will represent Ponoka—Didsbury in Alberta during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Candidates
Conservative: Blaine Calkins (Incumbent)
NDP: Logan Hooley
United Party: Grant Abraham
People's Party: Larry Gratton
No Affiliation: Zarnab Zafar
