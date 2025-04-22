Canada election 2025: Ponoka—Didsbury

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Ponoka—Didsbury is a federal riding located in Alberta and is a new riding in the 2025 Canadian election.

The riding was created from a 2023 redistribution and contains parts of the former ridings of Red Deer – Lacombe and Red Deer – Mountain View.

Voters will decide who will represent Ponoka—Didsbury in Alberta during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Conservative: Blaine Calkins (Incumbent) NDP: Logan Hooley United Party: Grant Abraham People's Party: Larry Gratton No Affiliation: Zarnab Zafar