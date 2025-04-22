Canada election 2025: Saint Boniface-Saint Vital

Send this page to someone via email

Saint Boniface-Saint Vital is a federal riding located in Manitoba.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Dan Vandal who first took office in 2015. Vandal collected 19,908 votes, winning 43.78 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Saint Boniface-Saint Vital in Manitoba during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.



Candidates Liberal: Ginette Lavack Conservative: Shola Agboola NDP: Thomas Linner People's Party: Gilles Pelletier