Canada election 2025: Argenteuil-La Petite-Nation

Argenteuil-La Petite-Nation is a federal riding located in Quebec.
This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Stéphane Lauzon who first took office in 2015. Lauzon collected 19,371 votes, winning 38.27 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Argenteuil-La Petite-Nation in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Liberal: Stéphane Lauzon (Incumbent)
Conservative: Martin Charron
NDP: Michel Welt
Bloc Québécois: Martin Héroux
Green: Bertha Fuchsman-Small
People's Party: Lindsey Therrien
