Politics

Canada election 2025: Argenteuil-La Petite-Nation

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:40 pm
1 min read
Argenteuil-La Petite-Nation is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Stéphane Lauzon who first took office in 2015. Lauzon collected 19,371 votes, winning 38.27 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Argenteuil-La Petite-Nation in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Stéphane Lauzon (Incumbent)

Conservative: Martin Charron

NDP: Michel Welt

Bloc Québécois: Martin Héroux

Green: Bertha Fuchsman-Small

People's Party: Lindsey Therrien

