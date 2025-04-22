SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Hamilton Mountain

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:31 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Lisa Hepfner
    Lisa Hepfner
    Liberal
    Incumbent
  • Ken Hewitt
    Ken Hewitt
    Conservative
  • Monique Taylor
    Monique Taylor
    NDP
  • Rolf Gerstenberger
    Rolf Gerstenberger
    Marxist-Leninist
  • Bing Wong
    Bing Wong
    People's Party
Hamilton Mountain is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Lisa Hepfner who first took office in 2021. Hepfner collected 16,548 votes, winning 34.15 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Hamilton Mountain in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

