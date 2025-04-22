Canada election 2025: Hamilton Mountain

See more sharing options

Hamilton Mountain is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Lisa Hepfner who first took office in 2021. Hepfner collected 16,548 votes, winning 34.15 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Hamilton Mountain in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Lisa Hepfner (Incumbent) Conservative: Ken Hewitt NDP: Monique Taylor Marxist-Leninist: Rolf Gerstenberger People's Party: Bing Wong