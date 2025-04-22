Canada election 2025: Prescott—Russell—Cumberland

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Prescott—Russell—Cumberland is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This new riding is made up of parts of the ridings previously known as Glengarry–Prescott–Russell and Orléans.

Voters will decide who will represent Prescott—Russell—Cumberland in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Giovanna Mingarelli Conservative: Julie Séguin NDP: Ryder Finlay Green: Thaila Riden People's Party: Deborah Perrier Independent: Jason St-Louis