Canada election 2025: Prescott—Russell—Cumberland

Prescott—Russell—Cumberland is a federal riding located in Ontario.
This new riding is made up of parts of the ridings previously known as Glengarry–Prescott–Russell and Orléans.
Voters will decide who will represent Prescott—Russell—Cumberland in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Liberal: Giovanna Mingarelli
Conservative: Julie Séguin
NDP: Ryder Finlay
Green: Thaila Riden
People's Party: Deborah Perrier
Independent: Jason St-Louis
Comments