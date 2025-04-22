SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada election 2025: Prescott—Russell—Cumberland

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:27 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Giovanna Mingarelli
    Giovanna Mingarelli
    Liberal
  • Julie Séguin
    Julie Séguin
    Conservative
  • Ryder Finlay
    Ryder Finlay
    NDP
  • Thaila Riden
    Thaila Riden
    Green
  • Deborah Perrier
    Deborah Perrier
    People's Party
  • Jason St-Louis
    Jason St-Louis
    Independent
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Prescott—Russell—Cumberland is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This new riding is made up of parts of the ridings previously known as Glengarry–Prescott–Russell and Orléans.

Voters will decide who will represent Prescott—Russell—Cumberland in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Giovanna Mingarelli

Conservative: Julie Séguin

NDP: Ryder Finlay

Green: Thaila Riden

People's Party: Deborah Perrier

Independent: Jason St-Louis

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices