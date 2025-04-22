SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Eglinton-Lawrence

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:33 pm
1 min read
Eglinton-Lawrence is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Marco Mendicino who first took office in 2015. Mendicino collected 24,051 votes, winning 48.48 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election. Mendicino is not running in the 2025 election and is working as Mark Carney’s chief of staff.

Voters will decide who will represent Eglinton-Lawrence in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Vince Gasparro

Conservative: Karen Stintz

NDP: Allison Tanzola

Green: Wayne Chechuevskiy

People's Party: Timothy Gleeson

