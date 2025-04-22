Canada election 2025: Laurier-Sainte-Marie

See more sharing options

Laurier-Sainte-Marie is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Steven Guilbeault who first took office in 2019. Guilbeault collected 16,961 votes, winning 37.96 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Laurier-Sainte-Marie in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Steven Guilbeault (Incumbent) Conservative: Mathieu Fournier NDP: Nimâ Machouf Bloc Québécois: Emmanuel Lapierre Green: Dylan Perceval-Maxwell People's Party: Eugène Duplessis Marxist-Leninist: Michel Labelle Independent: Simon-Pierre Lauzon Independent: Dimitri Mourkes Rhinoceros: Chantal Poulin Communist: Adrien Welsh