Canada election 2025: Laurier-Sainte-Marie

Laurier-Sainte-Marie is a federal riding located in Quebec.
This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Steven Guilbeault who first took office in 2019. Guilbeault collected 16,961 votes, winning 37.96 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Laurier-Sainte-Marie in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Candidates
Liberal: Steven Guilbeault (Incumbent)
Conservative: Mathieu Fournier
NDP: Nimâ Machouf
Bloc Québécois: Emmanuel Lapierre
Green: Dylan Perceval-Maxwell
People's Party: Eugène Duplessis
Marxist-Leninist: Michel Labelle
Independent: Simon-Pierre Lauzon
Independent: Dimitri Mourkes
Rhinoceros: Chantal Poulin
Communist: Adrien Welsh
