SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada election 2025: Laurier-Sainte-Marie

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:37 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Steven Guilbeault
    Steven Guilbeault
    Liberal
    Incumbent
  • Mathieu Fournier
    Mathieu Fournier
    Conservative
  • Nimâ Machouf
    Nimâ Machouf
    NDP
  • Emmanuel Lapierre
    Emmanuel Lapierre
    Bloc Québécois
  • Dylan Perceval-Maxwell
    Dylan Perceval-Maxwell
    Green
  • Eugène Duplessis
    Eugène Duplessis
    People's Party
  • Michel Labelle
    Michel Labelle
    Marxist-Leninist
  • Simon-Pierre Lauzon
    Simon-Pierre Lauzon
    Independent
  • Dimitri Mourkes
    Dimitri Mourkes
    Independent
  • Chantal Poulin
    Chantal Poulin
    Rhinoceros
  • Adrien Welsh
    Adrien Welsh
    Communist
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Laurier-Sainte-Marie is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Steven Guilbeault who first took office in 2019. Guilbeault collected 16,961 votes, winning 37.96 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Laurier-Sainte-Marie in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Steven Guilbeault (Incumbent)

Conservative: Mathieu Fournier

NDP: Nimâ Machouf

Bloc Québécois: Emmanuel Lapierre

Green: Dylan Perceval-Maxwell

People's Party: Eugène Duplessis

Marxist-Leninist: Michel Labelle

Independent: Simon-Pierre Lauzon

Independent: Dimitri Mourkes

Rhinoceros: Chantal Poulin

Communist: Adrien Welsh

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices