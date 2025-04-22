Canada election 2025: Vancouver Granville

See more sharing options

Vancouver Granville is a federal riding located in British Columbia.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Taleeb Noormohamed who first took office in 2021. Noormohamed collected 17,050 votes, winning 34.4 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Vancouver Granville in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Taleeb Noormohamed (Incumbent) Conservative: Marie Rogers NDP: Sukhi Singh Sahota Green: Jerry Kroll