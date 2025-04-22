Canada election 2025: Calgary Crowfoot

See more sharing options

Calgary Crowfoot is a federal riding located in Alberta.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Pat Kelly who first took office in 2015. Kelly collected 36,034 votes, winning 54.53 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Calgary Crowfoot in Alberta during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Conservative: Pat Kelly (Incumbent) Liberal: Shahnaz Munir NDP: Jim Samuelson Green: Nanette Nerland People's Party: Yvonne Snyder Independent: Lachlan Van Egmond