Politics

Canada election 2025: Calgary Crowfoot

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:16 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Pat Kelly
    Pat Kelly
    Conservative
    Incumbent
  • Shahnaz Munir
    Shahnaz Munir
    Liberal
  • Jim Samuelson
    Jim Samuelson
    NDP
  • Nanette Nerland
    Nanette Nerland
    Green
  • Yvonne Snyder
    Yvonne Snyder
    People's Party
  • Lachlan Van Egmond
    Lachlan Van Egmond
    Independent
Calgary Crowfoot is a federal riding located in Alberta.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Pat Kelly who first took office in 2015. Kelly collected 36,034 votes, winning 54.53 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Calgary Crowfoot in Alberta during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Conservative: Pat Kelly (Incumbent)

Liberal: Shahnaz Munir

NDP: Jim Samuelson

Green: Nanette Nerland

People's Party: Yvonne Snyder

Independent: Lachlan Van Egmond

