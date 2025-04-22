Canada election 2025: Abitibi—Baie-James—Nunavik—Eeyou

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Abitibi—Baie-James—Nunavik—Eeyou is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Bloc Québécois MP Sylvie Bérubé who first took office in 2019. Bérubé collected 10,784 votes, winning 37.92 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Abitibi—Baie-James—Nunavik—Eeyou in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Bloc Québécois: Sylvie Bérubé (Incumbent) Liberal: Mandy Gull-Masty Conservative: Steve Corriveau NDP: Thai Higashihara