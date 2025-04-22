SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Abitibi—Baie-James—Nunavik—Eeyou

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:45 pm
1 min read
Abitibi—Baie-James—Nunavik—Eeyou is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Bloc Québécois MP Sylvie Bérubé who first took office in 2019. Bérubé collected 10,784 votes, winning 37.92 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Abitibi—Baie-James—Nunavik—Eeyou in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Bloc Québécois: Sylvie Bérubé (Incumbent)

Liberal: Mandy Gull-Masty

Conservative: Steve Corriveau

NDP: Thai Higashihara

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

