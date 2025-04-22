SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada election 2025: Hastings—Lennox and Addington—Tyendinaga

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:31 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Shelby Kramp-Neuman
    Shelby Kramp-Neuman
    Conservative
    Incumbent
  • Tracey Sweeney Schenk
    Tracey Sweeney Schenk
    Liberal
  • Ava Duffy
    Ava Duffy
    NDP
  • Michael Holbrook
    Michael Holbrook
    Green
  • Zaid Yusufani
    Zaid Yusufani
    People's Party
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Hastings—Lennox and Addington—Tyendinaga is a federal riding located in Ontario and is a new riding in the 2025 Canadian election. 

Voters will decide who will represent Hastings—Lennox and Addington—Tyendinaga in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Conservative: Shelby Kramp-Neuman (Incumbent)

Liberal: Tracey Sweeney Schenk

NDP: Ava Duffy

Green: Michael Holbrook

People's Party: Zaid Yusufani

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices