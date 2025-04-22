Canada election 2025: Hastings—Lennox and Addington—Tyendinaga

Hastings—Lennox and Addington—Tyendinaga is a federal riding located in Ontario and is a new riding in the 2025 Canadian election.
Voters will decide who will represent Hastings—Lennox and Addington—Tyendinaga in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Candidates
Conservative: Shelby Kramp-Neuman (Incumbent)
Liberal: Tracey Sweeney Schenk
NDP: Ava Duffy
Green: Michael Holbrook
People's Party: Zaid Yusufani
