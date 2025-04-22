Canada election 2025: Hastings—Lennox and Addington—Tyendinaga

See more sharing options

Hastings—Lennox and Addington—Tyendinaga is a federal riding located in Ontario and is a new riding in the 2025 Canadian election.

Voters will decide who will represent Hastings—Lennox and Addington—Tyendinaga in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Conservative: Shelby Kramp-Neuman (Incumbent) Liberal: Tracey Sweeney Schenk NDP: Ava Duffy Green: Michael Holbrook People's Party: Zaid Yusufani