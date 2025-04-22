Canada election 2025: Repentigny

See more sharing options

Repentigny is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Bloc Québécois MP Monique Pauzé who first took office in 2015. Pauzé collected 30,848 votes, winning 51.67 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Repentigny in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Pierre Richard Thomas Conservative: Charles Champagne NDP: Nathalie Gagnon Bloc Québécois: Patrick Bonin People's Party: Benoit Lanoue Independent: Ednal Marc