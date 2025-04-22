Canada election 2025: Repentigny

Repentigny is a federal riding located in Quebec.
This riding is currently represented by Bloc Québécois MP Monique Pauzé who first took office in 2015. Pauzé collected 30,848 votes, winning 51.67 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Repentigny in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Liberal: Pierre Richard Thomas
Conservative: Charles Champagne
NDP: Nathalie Gagnon
Bloc Québécois: Patrick Bonin
People's Party: Benoit Lanoue
Independent: Ednal Marc
Comments