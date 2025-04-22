SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Repentigny

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:43 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Pierre Richard Thomas
    Pierre Richard Thomas
    Liberal
  • Charles Champagne
    Charles Champagne
    Conservative
  • Nathalie Gagnon
    Nathalie Gagnon
    NDP
  • Patrick Bonin
    Patrick Bonin
    Bloc Québécois
  • Benoit Lanoue
    Benoit Lanoue
    People's Party
  • Ednal Marc
    Ednal Marc
    Independent
Repentigny is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Bloc Québécois MP Monique Pauzé who first took office in 2015. Pauzé collected 30,848 votes, winning 51.67 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Repentigny in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Pierre Richard Thomas

Conservative: Charles Champagne

NDP: Nathalie Gagnon

Bloc Québécois: Patrick Bonin

People's Party: Benoit Lanoue

Independent: Ednal Marc

