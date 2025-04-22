SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Shefford

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:43 pm
1 min read
Shefford is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Bloc Québécois MP Andréanne Larouche who first took office in 2019. Larouche collected 24,997 votes, winning 41.92 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Shefford in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Bloc Québécois: Andréanne Larouche (Incumbent)

Liberal: Felix Dionne

Conservative: James Seale

NDP: Patrick Jasmin

People's Party: Susanne Lefebvre

