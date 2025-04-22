Canada election 2025: Shefford

See more sharing options

Shefford is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Bloc Québécois MP Andréanne Larouche who first took office in 2019. Larouche collected 24,997 votes, winning 41.92 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Shefford in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Bloc Québécois: Andréanne Larouche (Incumbent) Liberal: Felix Dionne Conservative: James Seale NDP: Patrick Jasmin People's Party: Susanne Lefebvre