SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada election 2025: Lanark—Frontenac

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:31 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Scott Reid
    Scott Reid
    Conservative
    Incumbent
  • Michelle Foxton
    Michelle Foxton
    Liberal
  • Danielle Rae
    Danielle Rae
    NDP
  • Jesse Pauley
    Jesse Pauley
    Green
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Lanark—Frontenac is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Scott Reid who first took office in 2000. Reid collected 30,761 votes, winning 48.9 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Lanark—Frontenac in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Conservative: Scott Reid (Incumbent)

Liberal: Michelle Foxton

NDP: Danielle Rae

Green: Jesse Pauley

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices