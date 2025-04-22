Canada election 2025: Alfred-Pellan

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Alfred-Pellan is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Angelo Iacono who first took office in 2015. Iacono collected 24,516 votes, winning 47.83 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Alfred-Pellan in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Angelo Iacono (Incumbent) Conservative: Louis Ialenti NDP: Jordan Larochelle Bloc Québécois: Isabel Dion People's Party: Ludovic Mbany