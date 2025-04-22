Canada election 2025: Alfred-Pellan

Alfred-Pellan is a federal riding located in Quebec.
This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Angelo Iacono who first took office in 2015. Iacono collected 24,516 votes, winning 47.83 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Alfred-Pellan in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Liberal: Angelo Iacono (Incumbent)
Conservative: Louis Ialenti
NDP: Jordan Larochelle
Bloc Québécois: Isabel Dion
People's Party: Ludovic Mbany
Comments