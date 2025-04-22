SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada election 2025: Alfred-Pellan

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:40 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Angelo Iacono
    Angelo Iacono
    Liberal
    Incumbent
  • Louis Ialenti
    Louis Ialenti
    Conservative
  • Jordan Larochelle
    Jordan Larochelle
    NDP
  • Isabel Dion
    Isabel Dion
    Bloc Québécois
  • Ludovic Mbany
    Ludovic Mbany
    People's Party
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Alfred-Pellan is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Angelo Iacono who first took office in 2015. Iacono collected 24,516 votes, winning 47.83 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Alfred-Pellan in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Angelo Iacono (Incumbent)

Conservative: Louis Ialenti

NDP: Jordan Larochelle

Bloc Québécois: Isabel Dion

People's Party: Ludovic Mbany

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices