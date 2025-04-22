Canada election 2025: Vancouver Centre

See more sharing options

Vancouver Centre is a federal riding located in British Columbia.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Hedy Fry who first took office in 1993. Fry collected 20,873 votes, winning 40.44 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Vancouver Centre in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Hedy Fry (Incumbent) Conservative: Elaine Allan NDP: Avi Lewis Green: Scott MacDonald Independent: Drew McPherson People's Party: Chris Varga