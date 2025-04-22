SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada election 2025: Vancouver Centre

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:17 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Hedy Fry
    Hedy Fry
    Liberal
    Incumbent
  • Elaine Allan
    Elaine Allan
    Conservative
  • Avi Lewis
    Avi Lewis
    NDP
  • Scott MacDonald
    Scott MacDonald
    Green
  • Drew McPherson
    Drew McPherson
    Independent
  • Chris Varga
    Chris Varga
    People's Party
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Vancouver Centre is a federal riding located in British Columbia.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Hedy Fry who first took office in 1993. Fry collected 20,873 votes, winning 40.44 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Vancouver Centre in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Hedy Fry (Incumbent)

Conservative: Elaine Allan

NDP: Avi Lewis

Green: Scott MacDonald

Independent: Drew McPherson

People's Party: Chris Varga

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices