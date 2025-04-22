SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Ajax

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:45 pm
1 min read
Ajax is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Mark Holland who first took office in . Holland collected 28,279 votes, winning 56.83 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Ajax in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Jennifer McKelvie

Conservative: Greg Brady

NDP: Kyle Forster

Green: Leigh Paulseth

Centrist Party: Faisal Ali

