Canada election 2025: Ajax

Ajax is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Mark Holland who first took office in . Holland collected 28,279 votes, winning 56.83 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Ajax in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Jennifer McKelvie Conservative: Greg Brady NDP: Kyle Forster Green: Leigh Paulseth Centrist Party: Faisal Ali