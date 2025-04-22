Canada election 2025: Ajax

Ajax is a federal riding located in Ontario.
This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Mark Holland who first took office in . Holland collected 28,279 votes, winning 56.83 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Ajax in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Candidates
Liberal: Jennifer McKelvie
Conservative: Greg Brady
NDP: Kyle Forster
Green: Leigh Paulseth
Centrist Party: Faisal Ali
