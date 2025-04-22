Canada election 2025: Brampton Centre

See more sharing options

Brampton Centre is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Shafqat Ali who first took office in 2021. Ali collected 16,189 votes, winning 47.66 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Brampton Centre in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Amandeep Sodhi Conservative: Taran Chahal NDP: Anil Boodhai Green: Ray Shaver People's Party: Simmi Hundal Centrist Party: Taha Nazir