Politics

Canada election 2025: Brampton Centre

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:34 pm
1 min read
Brampton Centre is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Shafqat Ali who first took office in 2021. Ali collected 16,189 votes, winning 47.66 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Brampton Centre in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Amandeep Sodhi

Conservative: Taran Chahal

NDP: Anil Boodhai

Green: Ray Shaver

People's Party: Simmi Hundal

Centrist Party: Taha Nazir

