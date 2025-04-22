Canada election 2025: Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry

Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry is a federal riding located in Ontario.
This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Eric Duncan who first took office in 2019. Duncan collected 29,255 votes, winning 55.56 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Conservative: Eric Duncan (Incumbent)
Liberal: Sarah Good
NDP: Mario Leclerc
Green: Gordon Kubanek
Libertarian: Karl Ivan MacKinnon
