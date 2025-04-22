SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada election 2025: Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:25 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Eric Duncan
    Eric Duncan
    Conservative
    Incumbent
  • Sarah Good
    Sarah Good
    Liberal
  • Mario Leclerc
    Mario Leclerc
    NDP
  • Gordon Kubanek
    Gordon Kubanek
    Green
  • Karl Ivan MacKinnon
    Karl Ivan MacKinnon
    Libertarian
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Eric Duncan who first took office in 2019. Duncan collected 29,255 votes, winning 55.56 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Conservative: Eric Duncan (Incumbent)

Liberal: Sarah Good

NDP: Mario Leclerc

Green: Gordon Kubanek

Libertarian: Karl Ivan MacKinnon

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices