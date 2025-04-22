SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: London-Fanshawe

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:30 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Lindsay Mathyssen
    Lindsay Mathyssen
    NDP
    Incumbent
  • Najam Naqvi
    Najam Naqvi
    Liberal
  • Kurt Holman
    Kurt Holman
    Conservative
  • Daniel Buta
    Daniel Buta
    People's Party
London-Fanshawe is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by NDP MP Lindsay Mathyssen who first took office in 2019. Mathyssen collected 22,336 votes, winning 43.44 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent London-Fanshawe in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

NDP: Lindsay Mathyssen (Incumbent)

Liberal: Najam Naqvi

Conservative: Kurt Holman

People's Party: Daniel Buta

