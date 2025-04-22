Canada election 2025: London-Fanshawe

See more sharing options

London-Fanshawe is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by NDP MP Lindsay Mathyssen who first took office in 2019. Mathyssen collected 22,336 votes, winning 43.44 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent London-Fanshawe in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates NDP: Lindsay Mathyssen (Incumbent) Liberal: Najam Naqvi Conservative: Kurt Holman People's Party: Daniel Buta