Canada election 2025: Mount Royal

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Mount Royal is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Anthony Housefather who first took office in 2015. Housefather collected 23,284 votes, winning 57.69 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Mount Royal in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Anthony Housefather (Incumbent) Conservative: Neil Oberman NDP: Adam Frank Bloc Québécois: Yegor Komarov Marxist-Leninist: Diane Johnston