Share

Share

Politics

Canada election 2025: Mount Royal

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:36 pm
1 min read
Mount Royal is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Anthony Housefather who first took office in 2015. Housefather collected 23,284 votes, winning 57.69 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Mount Royal in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Anthony Housefather (Incumbent)

Conservative: Neil Oberman

NDP: Adam Frank

Bloc Québécois: Yegor Komarov

Marxist-Leninist: Diane Johnston

