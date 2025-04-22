Canada election 2025: Brampton—Chinguacousy Park

See more sharing options

Brampton—Chinguacousy Park is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This is a newly created federal riding.

Voters will decide who will represent Brampton—Chinguacousy Park in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Shafqat Ali (Incumbent) Conservative: Tim Iqbal NDP: Teresa Yeh Green: Mike Dancy Centrist Party: Hafiz Muneeb Ahmad People's Party: Jayesh Brahmbhatt Independent: Avi Dhaliwal