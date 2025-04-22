SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Brampton—Chinguacousy Park

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:34 pm
1 min read
Brampton—Chinguacousy Park is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This is a newly created federal riding.

Voters will decide who will represent Brampton—Chinguacousy Park in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Shafqat Ali (Incumbent)

Conservative: Tim Iqbal

NDP: Teresa Yeh

Green: Mike Dancy

Centrist Party: Hafiz Muneeb Ahmad

People's Party: Jayesh Brahmbhatt

Independent: Avi Dhaliwal

