Canada election 2025: Brampton—Chinguacousy Park

Brampton—Chinguacousy Park is a federal riding located in Ontario.
This is a newly created federal riding.
Voters will decide who will represent Brampton—Chinguacousy Park in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Liberal: Shafqat Ali (Incumbent)
Conservative: Tim Iqbal
NDP: Teresa Yeh
Green: Mike Dancy
Centrist Party: Hafiz Muneeb Ahmad
People's Party: Jayesh Brahmbhatt
Independent: Avi Dhaliwal
