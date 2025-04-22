Canada election 2025: Provencher

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Provencher is a federal riding located in Manitoba.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Ted Falk who first took office in 2013. Falk collected 24,294 votes, winning 48.68 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Provencher in Manitoba during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Conservative: Ted Falk (Incumbent) Liberal: Trevor Kirczenow NDP: Brandy Schmidt Green: Blair Mahaffy People's Party: Noël Gautron