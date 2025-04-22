SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Provencher

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:23 pm
1 min read
Provencher is a federal riding located in Manitoba.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Ted Falk who first took office in 2013. Falk collected 24,294 votes, winning 48.68 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Provencher in Manitoba during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Conservative: Ted Falk (Incumbent)

Liberal: Trevor Kirczenow

NDP: Brandy Schmidt

Green: Blair Mahaffy

People's Party: Noël Gautron

