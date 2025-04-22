Canada election 2025: Huron-Bruce

See more sharing options

Huron-Bruce is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Ben Lobb who first took office in 2008. Lobb collected 31,170 votes, winning 50.93 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Huron-Bruce in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Conservative: Ben Lobb (Incumbent) Liberal: James Rice NDP: Melanie Burrett Green: Gregory J McLean Independent: Caesar salad Pella Independent: Justin L Smith