SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada election 2025: Huron-Bruce

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:31 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Ben Lobb
    Ben Lobb
    Conservative
    Incumbent
  • James Rice
    James Rice
    Liberal
  • Melanie Burrett
    Melanie Burrett
    NDP
  • Gregory J McLean
    Gregory J McLean
    Green
  • Caesar salad Pella
    Caesar salad Pella
    Independent
  • Justin L Smith
    Justin L Smith
    Independent
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Huron-Bruce is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Ben Lobb who first took office in 2008. Lobb collected 31,170 votes, winning 50.93 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Huron-Bruce in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Conservative: Ben Lobb (Incumbent)

Liberal: James Rice

NDP: Melanie Burrett

Green: Gregory J McLean

Independent: Caesar salad Pella

Independent: Justin L Smith

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices