SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada election 2025: Côte-Nord—Kawawachikamach— Nitassinan

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:38 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Marilène Gill
    Marilène Gill
    Bloc Québécois
    Incumbent
  • Kevin Coutu
    Kevin Coutu
    Liberal
  • Mélanie Dorion
    Mélanie Dorion
    Conservative
  • Marika Lalime
    Marika Lalime
    NDP
  • Gilles Babin
    Gilles Babin
    No Affiliation
  • Sébastien Beaulieu
    Sébastien Beaulieu
    Rhinoceros
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Côte-Nord—Kawawachikamach— Nitassinan is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Bloc Québécois MP Marilène Gill who first took office in 2015. Gill collected 18,419 votes, winning 52.63 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Côte-Nord—Kawawachikamach— Nitassinan in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Bloc Québécois: Marilène Gill (Incumbent)

Liberal: Kevin Coutu

Conservative: Mélanie Dorion

NDP: Marika Lalime

No Affiliation: Gilles Babin

Rhinoceros: Sébastien Beaulieu

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices