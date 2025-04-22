Canada election 2025: Côte-Nord—Kawawachikamach— Nitassinan

See more sharing options

Côte-Nord—Kawawachikamach— Nitassinan is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Bloc Québécois MP Marilène Gill who first took office in 2015. Gill collected 18,419 votes, winning 52.63 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Côte-Nord—Kawawachikamach— Nitassinan in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Bloc Québécois: Marilène Gill (Incumbent) Liberal: Kevin Coutu Conservative: Mélanie Dorion NDP: Marika Lalime No Affiliation: Gilles Babin Rhinoceros: Sébastien Beaulieu