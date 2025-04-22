SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
National

Politics

Canada election 2025: Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:35 pm
1 min read
Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Doug Shipley who first took office in 2019. Shipley collected 23,555 votes, winning 45.09 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Conservative: Doug Shipley (Incumbent)

Liberal: Rose Zacharias

NDP: Gabriela Trujillo

Green: Greg Taylor

Communist: Michael Speers

