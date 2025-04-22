Canada election 2025: Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte

Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte is a federal riding located in Ontario.
This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Doug Shipley who first took office in 2019. Shipley collected 23,555 votes, winning 45.09 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Candidates
Conservative: Doug Shipley (Incumbent)
Liberal: Rose Zacharias
NDP: Gabriela Trujillo
Green: Greg Taylor
Communist: Michael Speers
