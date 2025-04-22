Canada election 2025: Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Doug Shipley who first took office in 2019. Shipley collected 23,555 votes, winning 45.09 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Conservative: Doug Shipley (Incumbent) Liberal: Rose Zacharias NDP: Gabriela Trujillo Green: Greg Taylor Communist: Michael Speers