Canada election 2025: Oxford

Oxford is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Arpan Khanna who first took office in 2023. Khanna collected 16,688 votes, winning 42 per cent of the vote in a 2023 federal by-election.

Voters will decide who will represent Oxford in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Conservative: Arpan Khanna (Incumbent) Liberal: David Hilderley NDP: Matthew Chambers Green: Cheryle Baker People's Party: Steven Beausoleil United Party: Melanie Van Brugge Independent: Akshay Varun Raj Vardhan CHP Canada: Jacob Watson