Canada election 2025: Oxford

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:27 pm
1 min read
Oxford is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Arpan Khanna who first took office in 2023. Khanna collected 16,688 votes, winning 42 per cent of the vote in a 2023 federal by-election.

Voters will decide who will represent Oxford in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Conservative: Arpan Khanna (Incumbent)

Liberal: David Hilderley

NDP: Matthew Chambers

Green: Cheryle Baker

People's Party: Steven Beausoleil

United Party: Melanie Van Brugge

Independent: Akshay Varun Raj Vardhan

CHP Canada: Jacob Watson

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

