Canada election 2025: Cumberland—Colchester

Cumberland—Colchester is a federal riding located in Nova Scotia.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Stephen Ellis who first took office in 2021. Ellis collected 18,601 votes, winning 46.02 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Cumberland—Colchester in Nova Scotia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Conservative: Stephen Ellis (Incumbent) Liberal: Alana Hirtle NDP: Larry Duchesne Green: Kelly-Ann Callaghan People's Party: Paul Church