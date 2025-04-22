SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:20 pm
1 min read
Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke is a federal riding located in British Columbia.

This riding was vacant at the time the election was called — the previous member of Parliament, the NDP’s Randall Garrison, stepped aside for health issues in December 2024.

Garrison had first taken office in 2011. He collected 28,056 votes, winning 42.81 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Stephanie McLean

Conservative: Grant Cool

NDP: Maja Tait

Green: Ben Homer-Dixon

Independent: Param Bhatti

Communist: Robert Crooks

CHP Canada: David Schaafsma

