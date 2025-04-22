Canada election 2025: Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke

See more sharing options

Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke is a federal riding located in British Columbia.

This riding was vacant at the time the election was called — the previous member of Parliament, the NDP’s Randall Garrison, stepped aside for health issues in December 2024.

Garrison had first taken office in 2011. He collected 28,056 votes, winning 42.81 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Candidates Liberal: Stephanie McLean Conservative: Grant Cool NDP: Maja Tait Green: Ben Homer-Dixon Independent: Param Bhatti Communist: Robert Crooks CHP Canada: David Schaafsma