Politics

Canada election 2025: Mississauga East-Cooksville

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:29 pm
1 min read
Mississauga East-Cooksville is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Peter Fonseca who first took office in 2015. Fonseca collected 22,806 votes, winning 50.04 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Mississauga East-Cooksville in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Peter Fonseca (Incumbent)

Conservative: Nita Kang

NDP: Khawar Hussain

People's Party: Amit Gupta

Independent: Winston Harding

Marxist-Leninist: Dagmar Sullivan

