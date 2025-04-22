Canada election 2025: Mississauga East-Cooksville

See more sharing options

Mississauga East-Cooksville is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Peter Fonseca who first took office in 2015. Fonseca collected 22,806 votes, winning 50.04 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Mississauga East-Cooksville in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Candidates Liberal: Peter Fonseca (Incumbent) Conservative: Nita Kang NDP: Khawar Hussain People's Party: Amit Gupta Independent: Winston Harding Marxist-Leninist: Dagmar Sullivan