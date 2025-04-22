SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Nipissing-Timiskaming

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:29 pm
1 min read
Nipissing-Timiskaming is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Anthony Rota who first took office in 2015. Rota collected 18,405 votes, winning 38.75 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election. Rota is not running in the 2025 Canadian election. 

Voters will decide who will represent Nipissing-Timiskaming in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Pauline Rochefort

Conservative: Garry Keller

NDP: Valerie Kennedy

Green: Louise Poitras

People's Party: John Janssen

