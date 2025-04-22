Canada election 2025: Nipissing-Timiskaming

Send this page to someone via email

Nipissing-Timiskaming is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Anthony Rota who first took office in 2015. Rota collected 18,405 votes, winning 38.75 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election. Rota is not running in the 2025 Canadian election.

Voters will decide who will represent Nipissing-Timiskaming in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Pauline Rochefort Conservative: Garry Keller NDP: Valerie Kennedy Green: Louise Poitras People's Party: John Janssen