Canada election 2025: Dartmouth—Cole Harbour

Dartmouth—Cole Harbour is a federal riding located in Nova Scotia.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Darren Fisher who first took office in 2015. Fisher collected 24,209 votes, winning 53.06 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Dartmouth—Cole Harbour in Nova Scotia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Darren Fisher (Incumbent) Conservative: Isabelle Obeid NDP: Keith Morrison Green: Rana Zaman People's Party: Michelle Lindsay Libertarian: Joseph Shea