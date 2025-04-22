SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
National

Politics

Canada election 2025: Dartmouth—Cole Harbour

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:40 pm
1 min read
Dartmouth—Cole Harbour is a federal riding located in Nova Scotia.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Darren Fisher who first took office in 2015. Fisher collected 24,209 votes, winning 53.06 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Dartmouth—Cole Harbour in Nova Scotia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Darren Fisher (Incumbent)

Conservative: Isabelle Obeid

NDP: Keith Morrison

Green: Rana Zaman

People's Party: Michelle Lindsay

Libertarian: Joseph Shea

