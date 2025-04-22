SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Ahuntsic-Cartierville

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:40 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Mélanie Joly
    Mélanie Joly
    Liberal
    Incumbent
  • Margie Ramos
    Margie Ramos
    Conservative
  • Idil Issa
    Idil Issa
    NDP
  • Nabila Ben Youssef
    Nabila Ben Youssef
    Bloc Québécois
  • Linda Sullivan
    Linda Sullivan
    Marxist-Leninist
Ahuntsic-Cartierville is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Mélanie Joly who first took office in 2015. Joly collected 26,402 votes, winning 52.38 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Ahuntsic-Cartierville in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Mélanie Joly (Incumbent)

Conservative: Margie Ramos

NDP: Idil Issa

Bloc Québécois: Nabila Ben Youssef

Marxist-Leninist: Linda Sullivan

