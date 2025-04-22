Canada election 2025: Ahuntsic-Cartierville

Ahuntsic-Cartierville is a federal riding located in Quebec.
This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Mélanie Joly who first took office in 2015. Joly collected 26,402 votes, winning 52.38 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Ahuntsic-Cartierville in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Candidates
Liberal: Mélanie Joly (Incumbent)
Conservative: Margie Ramos
NDP: Idil Issa
Bloc Québécois: Nabila Ben Youssef
Marxist-Leninist: Linda Sullivan
