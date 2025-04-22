Canada election 2025: Ahuntsic-Cartierville

See more sharing options

Ahuntsic-Cartierville is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Mélanie Joly who first took office in 2015. Joly collected 26,402 votes, winning 52.38 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Ahuntsic-Cartierville in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Mélanie Joly (Incumbent) Conservative: Margie Ramos NDP: Idil Issa Bloc Québécois: Nabila Ben Youssef Marxist-Leninist: Linda Sullivan