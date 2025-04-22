Canada election 2025: Cambridge

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Cambridge is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Bryan May who first took office in 2015. May collected 20,866 votes, winning 38.04 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Cambridge in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Bryan May (Incumbent) Conservative: Connie Cody NDP: José de Lima Green: Lux Burgess Marxist-Leninist: Manuel Couto