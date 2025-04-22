SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Cambridge

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:33 pm
Cambridge is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Bryan May who first took office in 2015. May collected 20,866 votes, winning 38.04 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Cambridge in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Bryan May (Incumbent)

Conservative: Connie Cody

NDP: José de Lima

Green: Lux Burgess

Marxist-Leninist: Manuel Couto

