Canada election 2025: Honoré-Mercier

Honoré-Mercier is a federal riding located in Quebec.
This riding is currently vacant and was previously represented by former Liberal MP Pablo Rodriguez before he resigned.
Voters will decide who will represent Honoré-Mercier in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Liberal: Eric St-Pierre
Conservative: Ingrid Fernanda Megni
NDP: Djaouida Sellah
Bloc Québécois: Edline Henri
Green: Gaëtan Bérard
People's Party: Marie-Louise Beauchamp
