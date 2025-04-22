SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Honoré-Mercier

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:38 pm
1 min read
Honoré-Mercier is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently vacant and was previously represented by former Liberal MP Pablo Rodriguez before he resigned.

Voters will decide who will represent Honoré-Mercier in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Eric St-Pierre

Conservative: Ingrid Fernanda Megni

NDP: Djaouida Sellah

Bloc Québécois: Edline Henri

Green: Gaëtan Bérard

People's Party: Marie-Louise Beauchamp

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

