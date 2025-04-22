Canada election 2025: Honoré-Mercier

See more sharing options

Honoré-Mercier is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently vacant and was previously represented by former Liberal MP Pablo Rodriguez before he resigned.

Voters will decide who will represent Honoré-Mercier in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Eric St-Pierre Conservative: Ingrid Fernanda Megni NDP: Djaouida Sellah Bloc Québécois: Edline Henri Green: Gaëtan Bérard People's Party: Marie-Louise Beauchamp