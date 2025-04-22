Canada election 2025: Mississauga Centre

Mississauga Centre is a federal riding located in Ontario.
This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Omar Alghabra who first took office in 2015. Alghabra collected 25,719 votes, winning 54.22 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election. Alghabra is not running for re-election in 2025.
Voters will decide who will represent Mississauga Centre in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Liberal: Fares Al Soud
Conservative: Muhammad Ishaq
NDP: Brandon Nguyen
Independent: Zulfiqar Ali
People's Party: Gurdeep Wolosz
