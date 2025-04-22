SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada election 2025: Mississauga Centre

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:29 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Fares Al Soud
    Fares Al Soud
    Liberal
  • Muhammad Ishaq
    Muhammad Ishaq
    Conservative
  • Brandon Nguyen
    Brandon Nguyen
    NDP
  • Zulfiqar Ali
    Zulfiqar Ali
    Independent
  • Gurdeep Wolosz
    Gurdeep Wolosz
    People's Party
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Mississauga Centre is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Omar Alghabra who first took office in 2015. Alghabra collected 25,719 votes, winning 54.22 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election. Alghabra is not running for re-election in 2025.

Voters will decide who will represent Mississauga Centre in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Fares Al Soud

Conservative: Muhammad Ishaq

NDP: Brandon Nguyen

Independent: Zulfiqar Ali

People's Party: Gurdeep Wolosz

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices