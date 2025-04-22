Canada election 2025: Mississauga Centre

Send this page to someone via email

Mississauga Centre is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Omar Alghabra who first took office in 2015. Alghabra collected 25,719 votes, winning 54.22 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election. Alghabra is not running for re-election in 2025.

Voters will decide who will represent Mississauga Centre in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Fares Al Soud Conservative: Muhammad Ishaq NDP: Brandon Nguyen Independent: Zulfiqar Ali People's Party: Gurdeep Wolosz