Politics

Canada election 2025: Winnipeg North

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:21 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg North is a federal riding located in Manitoba.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Kevin Lamoureux who first took office in 2010. Lamoureux collected 16,442 votes, winning 52.35 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Winnipeg North in Manitoba during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Kevin Lamoureux (Incumbent)

Conservative: Rachel Punzalan

NDP: Adebayo Akinrogunde

Green: Angela Brydges

People's Party: Jessica Bailon

Communist: Sarah Borbridge

