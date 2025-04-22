Canada election 2025: Winnipeg North

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg North is a federal riding located in Manitoba.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Kevin Lamoureux who first took office in 2010. Lamoureux collected 16,442 votes, winning 52.35 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Winnipeg North in Manitoba during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Candidates Liberal: Kevin Lamoureux (Incumbent) Conservative: Rachel Punzalan NDP: Adebayo Akinrogunde Green: Angela Brydges People's Party: Jessica Bailon Communist: Sarah Borbridge