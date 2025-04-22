Canada election 2025: Ottawa—Vanier—Gloucester

Ottawa—Vanier—Gloucester is a federal riding located in Ontario.
This is a new riding that includes parts from both the previous Ottawa-Vanier riding and the Orléans riding.
Voters will decide who will represent Ottawa—Vanier—Gloucester in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Liberal: Mona Fortier (Incumbent)
Conservative: Dean Wythe
NDP: Tristan Oliff
Green: Christian Proulx
Independent: Elizabeth Benoit
Libertarian: Coreen Corcoran
Marxist-Leninist: Christian Legeais
People's Party: Marty Simms
Comments