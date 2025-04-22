SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Ottawa—Vanier—Gloucester

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:27 pm
1 min read
Ottawa—Vanier—Gloucester is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This is a new riding that includes parts from both the previous Ottawa-Vanier riding and the Orléans riding.

Voters will decide who will represent Ottawa—Vanier—Gloucester in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Mona Fortier (Incumbent)

Conservative: Dean Wythe

NDP: Tristan Oliff

Green: Christian Proulx

Independent: Elizabeth Benoit

Libertarian: Coreen Corcoran

Marxist-Leninist: Christian Legeais

People's Party: Marty Simms

