Canada election 2025: Ottawa—Vanier—Gloucester

Ottawa—Vanier—Gloucester is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This is a new riding that includes parts from both the previous Ottawa-Vanier riding and the Orléans riding.

Voters will decide who will represent Ottawa—Vanier—Gloucester in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Mona Fortier (Incumbent) Conservative: Dean Wythe NDP: Tristan Oliff Green: Christian Proulx Independent: Elizabeth Benoit Libertarian: Coreen Corcoran Marxist-Leninist: Christian Legeais People's Party: Marty Simms