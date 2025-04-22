Canada election 2025: Egmont

See more sharing options

Egmont is a federal riding located in Prince Edward Island.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Bobby Morrissey who first took office in 2015. Morrissey collected 9,040 votes, winning 46.21 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Egmont in Prince Edward Island during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Candidates Liberal: Bobby Morrissey (Incumbent) Conservative: Logan McLellan NDP: Carol Rybinski Green: Ranald MacFarlane