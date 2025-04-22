SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Lethbridge

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:14 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Rachael Thomas
    Rachael Thomas
    Conservative
    Incumbent
  • Chris Spearman
    Chris Spearman
    Liberal
  • Nathan Svoboda
    Nathan Svoboda
    NDP
  • Amber Murray
    Amber Murray
    Green
  • Clara Piedalue
    Clara Piedalue
    People's Party
  • Marc Slingerland
    Marc Slingerland
    CHP Canada
Lethbridge is a federal riding located in Alberta.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Rachael Thomas who first took office in 2015. Thomas collected 32,817 votes, winning 55.65 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Lethbridge in Alberta during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

