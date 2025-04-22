Canada election 2025: Lethbridge

Lethbridge is a federal riding located in Alberta.
This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Rachael Thomas who first took office in 2015. Thomas collected 32,817 votes, winning 55.65 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Lethbridge in Alberta during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Conservative: Rachael Thomas (Incumbent)
Liberal: Chris Spearman
NDP: Nathan Svoboda
Green: Amber Murray
People's Party: Clara Piedalue
CHP Canada: Marc Slingerland
