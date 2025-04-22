Canada election 2025: Lethbridge

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Lethbridge is a federal riding located in Alberta.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Rachael Thomas who first took office in 2015. Thomas collected 32,817 votes, winning 55.65 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Lethbridge in Alberta during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Conservative: Rachael Thomas (Incumbent) Liberal: Chris Spearman NDP: Nathan Svoboda Green: Amber Murray People's Party: Clara Piedalue CHP Canada: Marc Slingerland