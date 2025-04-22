Canada election 2025: Orléans

See more sharing options

Orléans is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Marie-France Lalonde who first took office in 2019. Lalonde collected 39,101 votes, winning 51.94 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Orléans in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Marie-France Lalonde (Incumbent) Conservative: Steve Mansour NDP: Oulai B. Goué Green: Jaycob Jacques People's Party: Tafiqul Abu Mohammad Libertarian: Arlo Arrowsmith Independent: Mazhar Choudhry Independent: Arabella Vida