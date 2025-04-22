Canada election 2025: Orléans

Orléans is a federal riding located in Ontario.
This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Marie-France Lalonde who first took office in 2019. Lalonde collected 39,101 votes, winning 51.94 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Orléans in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Candidates
Liberal: Marie-France Lalonde (Incumbent)
Conservative: Steve Mansour
NDP: Oulai B. Goué
Green: Jaycob Jacques
People's Party: Tafiqul Abu Mohammad
Libertarian: Arlo Arrowsmith
Independent: Mazhar Choudhry
Independent: Arabella Vida
