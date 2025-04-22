SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada election 2025: Orléans

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:28 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Marie-France Lalonde
    Marie-France Lalonde
    Liberal
    Incumbent
  • Steve Mansour
    Steve Mansour
    Conservative
  • Oulai B. Goué
    Oulai B. Goué
    NDP
  • Jaycob Jacques
    Jaycob Jacques
    Green
  • Tafiqul Abu Mohammad
    Tafiqul Abu Mohammad
    People's Party
  • Arlo Arrowsmith
    Arlo Arrowsmith
    Libertarian
  • Mazhar Choudhry
    Mazhar Choudhry
    Independent
  • Arabella Vida
    Arabella Vida
    Independent
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Orléans is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Marie-France Lalonde who first took office in 2019. Lalonde collected 39,101 votes, winning 51.94 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Orléans in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Marie-France Lalonde (Incumbent)

Conservative: Steve Mansour

NDP: Oulai B. Goué

Green: Jaycob Jacques

People's Party: Tafiqul Abu Mohammad

Libertarian: Arlo Arrowsmith

Independent: Mazhar Choudhry

Independent: Arabella Vida

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices