Canada election 2025: Windsor West

Windsor West is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by NDP MP Brian Masse who first took office in 2002. Masse collected 21,541 votes, winning 44.24 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Windsor West in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates NDP: Brian Masse (Incumbent) Liberal: Richard Pollock Conservative: Harb Gill Green: Louay Ahmad People's Party: Jacob Bezaire Communist: Joseph Markham Marxist-Leninist: Margaret Villamizar