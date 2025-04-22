Canada election 2025: Windsor West

Windsor West is a federal riding located in Ontario.
This riding is currently represented by NDP MP Brian Masse who first took office in 2002. Masse collected 21,541 votes, winning 44.24 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Windsor West in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
NDP: Brian Masse (Incumbent)
Liberal: Richard Pollock
Conservative: Harb Gill
Green: Louay Ahmad
People's Party: Jacob Bezaire
Communist: Joseph Markham
Marxist-Leninist: Margaret Villamizar
