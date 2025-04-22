SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada election 2025: Windsor West

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:25 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Brian Masse
    Brian Masse
    NDP
    Incumbent
  • Richard Pollock
    Richard Pollock
    Liberal
  • Harb Gill
    Harb Gill
    Conservative
  • Louay Ahmad
    Louay Ahmad
    Green
  • Jacob Bezaire
    Jacob Bezaire
    People's Party
  • Joseph Markham
    Joseph Markham
    Communist
  • Margaret Villamizar
    Margaret Villamizar
    Marxist-Leninist
Windsor West is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by NDP MP Brian Masse who first took office in 2002. Masse collected 21,541 votes, winning 44.24 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Windsor West in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

NDP: Brian Masse (Incumbent)

Liberal: Richard Pollock

Conservative: Harb Gill

Green: Louay Ahmad

People's Party: Jacob Bezaire

Communist: Joseph Markham

Marxist-Leninist: Margaret Villamizar

