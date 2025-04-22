Canada election 2025: Compton-Stanstead

See more sharing options

Compton-Stanstead is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Marie-Claude Bibeau who first took office in 2015 . Bibeau collected 21,188 votes, winning 36.66 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Compton-Stanstead in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Marianne Dandurand Conservative: Jacques Painchaud NDP: Valérie Laliberté Bloc Québécois: Nathalie Bresse Green: Sébastien Tremblay People's Party: Paul Lehmann