Canada election 2025: Compton-Stanstead

Compton-Stanstead is a federal riding located in Quebec.
This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Marie-Claude Bibeau who first took office in 2015 . Bibeau collected 21,188 votes, winning 36.66 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Compton-Stanstead in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Liberal: Marianne Dandurand
Conservative: Jacques Painchaud
NDP: Valérie Laliberté
Bloc Québécois: Nathalie Bresse
Green: Sébastien Tremblay
People's Party: Paul Lehmann
Comments