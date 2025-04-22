Canada election 2025: Scarborough Southwest

See more sharing options

Scarborough Southwest is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Bill Blair who first took office in 2015. Blair collected 24,823 votes, winning 57.5 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Scarborough Southwest in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Candidates Liberal: Bill Blair (Incumbent) Conservative: Asm Tarun NDP: Fatima Shaban Green: Amanda Cain Centrist Party: Imran Khan Marxist-Leninist: Christine Nugent People's Party: Michael Poulin