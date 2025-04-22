SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada election 2025: Scarborough Southwest

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:27 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Bill Blair
    Bill Blair
    Liberal
    Incumbent
  • Asm Tarun
    Asm Tarun
    Conservative
  • Fatima Shaban
    Fatima Shaban
    NDP
  • Amanda Cain
    Amanda Cain
    Green
  • Imran Khan
    Imran Khan
    Centrist Party
  • Christine Nugent
    Christine Nugent
    Marxist-Leninist
  • Michael Poulin
    Michael Poulin
    People's Party
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Scarborough Southwest is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Bill Blair who first took office in 2015. Blair collected 24,823 votes, winning 57.5 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Scarborough Southwest in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Bill Blair (Incumbent)

Conservative: Asm Tarun

NDP: Fatima Shaban

Green: Amanda Cain

Centrist Party: Imran Khan

Marxist-Leninist: Christine Nugent

People's Party: Michael Poulin

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices