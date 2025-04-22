Canada election 2025: Scarborough Southwest

Scarborough Southwest is a federal riding located in Ontario.
This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Bill Blair who first took office in 2015. Blair collected 24,823 votes, winning 57.5 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Scarborough Southwest in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Liberal: Bill Blair (Incumbent)
Conservative: Asm Tarun
NDP: Fatima Shaban
Green: Amanda Cain
Centrist Party: Imran Khan
Marxist-Leninist: Christine Nugent
People's Party: Michael Poulin
