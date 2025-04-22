Canada election 2025: Scarborough North

See more sharing options

Scarborough North is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Shaun Chen who first took office in 2015. Chen collected 21,178 votes, winning 66.57 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Scarborough North in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Shaun Chen (Incumbent) Conservative: Gurmit Sandhu NDP: Karishma Manji